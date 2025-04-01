Reorganise states as a way out of delimitation maze

This puts in harsh perspective the realities that ensnare a linguistic state. However, it does not suggest that Tamil Nadu or any southern state is fully or partially ready for Hindi to take over. It is just a powerful indicator that there is a steady, pragmatic movement towards a language that offers greater economic opportunities. It should be said that in the 75 years since becoming a republic, English has developed a presence especially in the south Indian mind, which is independent of its colonial legacy.

Tamil Nadu’s language arguments are often idiosyncratic. Even the Dravidianism spoken about is exclusionary in nature. It is an idea that does not travel beyond the linguistic borders. Therefore, their effort to present the south as one progressive block of late is not just a fallacy, but may soon allow their neighbours to read hegemonic interests in the region.

With this as the backdrop, it is possible to make linkages between the realities of the linguistic state and the delimitation debate in the hope of finding a reasonable solution. The seditious scare created about an unfair delimitation process is that the southern states may eventually break away. According to one projection, if delimitation goes through as it is being imagined today, demographic realities may ensure that the five southern states together may lose 26 seats if the Lok Sabha seats are frozen at the existing 543. If the Lok Sabha seats are increased to 848 as per the 2026 population figures, then the four north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh may gain 150 seats, while the five southern states will add only 35 seats, with Kerala gaining none.

Since delimitation has to do with population figures and proportional parliamentary representation, the southern states have presented a victimhood argument that they are being punished for performing better on various development indices; for making a greater contribution to the nation’s GDP, and for making efforts to contain population growth. While this argument has enormous emotional traction, which should worry the Narendra Modi government, the total fertility rate (TFR, average births per woman in her lifetime), shows the northern states have performed better than the southern ones.