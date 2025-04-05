Cryptocurrencies emerge from the fringe

The flex of the cryptocurrency market has recently increased with the US declaring its intention to be the global leader in the digital asset. Meanwhile, the Indian crypto market was valued at around $2.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2035. An interesting aspect of the growth in India is the spike in trading in semi-urban and rural areas, with youngsters looking to supplement their income. In effect, the spread and acceptance of virtual digital assets in India is becoming broad.

The RBI has remained a crypto-sceptic and has emphasised its potential to disturb macroeconomic stability. The challenge, therefore, is to adopt cryptocurrencies without undermining sovereign economic stability. This requires agile regulation, as innovation and change underline crypto markets.

The global regulatory landscape is evolving, actively seeking inputs from various stakeholders. The regulations range from bespoke legislation to the modification of existing payment and security laws. In India, a formal discussion paper on digital assets is likely to be out soon. The expectation is that regulation must provide certainty and protection for investors. Besides transparency in dealings by crypto exchanges, fraud detection, compliance with tax laws and plugging leakages in the anti-money laundering law are also to be prioritised.

It has been recently reported that certain offshore crypto platforms dodge tax deduction at source, which users could be led to misinterpret as an advantage. However, enforcement action by tax authorities and the proposed OECD-led Crypto Asset Reporting Framework, to which 63 jurisdictions are committed, will ensure that the global tax net is tightened.