Focus on student outcomes while debating NEP 2020

Any discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 should go beyond partisan dualisms. Let us debate it for its effectiveness in expanding student opportunities, strengthening academic institutions and preparing the youth for the future. Critical engagement with NEP provisions is necessary, rather than dismissing them through broad critiques.

The draft UGC guidelines of 2025 seek greater transparency in the selection of academic leaders, ensuring they are chosen on qualifications and strategic vision. The role of governors as chancellors is not new. Many states have upheld this structure for decades. The draft 2025 regulations refine the process by introducing a standardised selection mechanism to prevent ad hoc appointments. These guidelines reinforce cooperative federalism by instituting a clear framework within which universities can function effectively.

NEP 2020 does not dilute the Right to Education Act. Instead, it builds upon its provisions to improve quality and access. The idea of forming school complexes is a global best practice. Smaller schools can be part of a larger network, ensuring that infrastructure and teaching resources are shared for better educational outcomes.

The claim that 89,441 public schools have been closed due to NEP 2020 is misleading. Several state governments have undertaken school consolidation as an administrative measure over the years to improve efficiency. The increased budget allocations for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and PM SHRI schools is a clear commitment to investment in public education.