Yunus chokes the chicken's neck in Beijing

The China-Myanmar Economic Corridor forms a part of the Belt and Road Initiative. It connects China’s Yunnan province to Myanmar and provides China with access to the Indian Ocean via Bay of Bengal. Several projects enhance the China-Myanmar-Thailand connection without being formally a part of the BRI. Yet, there is no link to or through it to Bangladesh. The Bangladesh-India-Myanmar-China corridor is a geopolitical disaster, leaving Bangladesh with no land link to the Chinese mainland. It appears obvious that Yunus, in his naiveté, was trying to draw the attention of the Chinese to the feasibility of a strategic Bangladesh-China linkage to offset India’s domination of the Bay of Bengal. However, in a ridiculous choice of words and objectives, he touched upon India’s sensitivity—the Siliguri Corridor.

The Siliguri Corridor, often called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, is a narrow stretch of land in the state of West Bengal that connects mainland India to its northeastern states. It is a region of immense strategic importance due to its geographic, economic and security implications. It is bordered by Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, and is very close to the Chinese border at Tibet. This makes it vulnerable to external threats, particularly from China, which claims parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The corridor is near Doklam, where India and China had a 72-day-long military standoff in 2017. Any conflict in this region could cut off India’s northeast. The corridor is home to important railway lines, highways and oil pipelines that sustain the economy of the northeast and of India too. Thus, was Yunus’s deliberately-crafted statement a reminder to China and others of India’s vulnerability, and the force multiplication effect that Bangladesh’s border configuration could have for Sino-Bangladesh strategic advantage? This is how nations often project the worth of their geostrategic characteristics.

It is apparent that Bangladesh is not alone. It is abetted and advised by the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is obviously licking its lips at the potential of an Indian strategic disadvantage being exploited. In the past six months, the ISI has gone to quite an extent to make known its interest. Visits by senior ISI officials with specific forays to areas of strategic significance were a way of conveying interest. It now seems to have gone beyond, with translation of the same into words uttered by none other than Bangladesh’s chief advisor.