Courts begin to check ED's summons power

Three months into the new year, the courts continue to reinterpret and shape the laws on money laundering. Today, it is one of the most feared crimes in India. Why? Because if you are accused of money laundering and end up being a guest of the state for it, you are unlikely to get any leniency from the judiciary when it comes to securing bail. This is despite the fact that the conviction rate for this offence remains below 5 percent. This is apart from the seizure of one’s assets including electronic items and freezing of bank accounts that the ED is empowered to do upon a mere suspicion that they contain evidence of ‘proceeds of crime’. Even before the crime of money laundering is proven.

Make no mistake, money laundering is indeed a serious offence. It can disrupt a country’s economy by robbing it of legitimate revenues and deserves to be treated with a stringent hand. But one concern about the tough law for fighting this crime is the unbridled powers it gives to the machinery that enforces it and the ease with which it can be misused. The trepidation begins the moment one is summoned by the ED. There is no way of knowing what you are being summoned for–whether it is for the commission of an offence or giving evidence as a witness.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allows the director, additional director, joint director, deputy director and assistant director of the ED to summon any person—if they deem it necessary to give evidence or produce documents during the course of the investigation (which is “inquiry” as per the Supreme Court when the provision was challenged before it). Those summoned cannot fail to appear, have to be truthful when giving statements, and must produce all documents sought. Hecannot refuse to answer any question, and cannot refuse to sign any statement which he or she has given. Each of these would have their own set of penal consequences.

The bonus the ED gets, which the police in a normal criminal case do not, is that the statements of those summoned as witnesses can be used as evidence in the court. This means the protection granted by the Constitution that no person’s statement can be used against him does not apply here unless the person summoned is a formal accused/is already arrested.