How an economic Covid was made in an American factory

Trump is himself said to be rather fond of 19th century American protectionism that helped develop its manufacturing potential. Old Oprah footage from the 1980s has him raging about the same theme that he’s agitated over today. Which is, cruel foreign nations robbing America of its manufacturing testosterone. Then he had a different Oriental enemy in mind. It was Japan, then flooding the world with its cars and electronics. Today, of course, it is China. What if America literally wrote Japan’s constitution after the war, and built it up as a politically defanged factory yard? Or that Nixon’s meeting with Mao set up our present world of global value chains that China dominates? So, the problem with the plan is that it worked too well?

If one fact stands out in stark relief today, it is how inextricably economics is tied to politics and how that’s in turn conducted like an extreme case study in game theory class. Those who point to the ‘method in the madness’ are all going back to a paper written by another Trump man, Stephen Miran. He was part of the team during the first term, and wrote this while peddling his skills at Hudson Bay Capital in the interim. Yes, another fund manager and bright spark from Harvard. Titled ‘A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System’, the document is clearly the blueprint for the Great Tariff War and contains the endgame that Bessent has spoken of. Shorn of its gobbledygook, it’s a strange mishmash of jingoistic alarmism and high financial analysis.

America’s root problem, the paper says, is the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency. That means even when “Polynesia and Melanesia” trade with each other, Miran writes, they do it through the dollar. Every country wants some in its forex reserves, so the demand stays high and inelastic, and the currency itself stays at a high valuation. This has a disabling effect on American exports, since they remain costly. Therefore, over a period of time, this handicap emasculated American manufacturing and left it with the Rust Belt. So a return to the Golden Age is possible only by demolishing the status quo. But that’s not all. Chinese factories also pose a military threat! They can be easily turned over to defence production if war strikes. The absence of factories, in Miran’s worldview, leaves the US militarily weaker. Yes, that’s what all that Harvard sophistication amounted to.