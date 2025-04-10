Kerala’s drug crisis: A call for collective action

Kerala, often celebrated as a beacon of education, health, and social progress, and lauded for its social advancement and high literacy rates, now finds itself grappling with a crisis that threatens to unravel its achievements—a spiralling drug epidemic. From urban centres to tranquil villages, substance abuse has infiltrated every corner of the state, leaving shattered lives, fractured families, and disillusioned communities in its wake. Reports of rising substance abuse and escalating drug-related crime have sent shockwaves across the state. It is time to confront this crisis head-on, with a cohesive and decisive strategy that marries compassion with enforcement.

Recent reports paint a grim picture. Kerala recorded 27,701 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2024, which is more than three times Punjab’s 9,025 cases, whereas Punjab is traditionally considered India’s drug epicentre. Kerala has the highest rate of drug-related cases in India, with 78 cases per lakh people in 2024, compared to Punjab’s 30. Over the past four years, Kerala registered 87,101 drug-related cases, marking a 130 percent increase compared to the previous four-year period. Every district is affected. And 30 murders in the first two months of this year were linked to substance abuse—that’s half of all the murders in the state.

Substance abuse is no longer confined to marginalised sections of society—it has penetrated schools, colleges, and workplaces, ensnaring young minds and jeopardising the state’s future. Synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances have flooded Kerala’s markets, while drug cartels exploit its coastal geography as a convenient gateway for trafficking. Alarmingly, data indicates a sharp rise in cases involving minors and first-time users, underscoring the gravity of the situation. In just one week this year, between February 22 and March 1, the special task force made 2,762 drug busts, arresting 2,854 suspects.