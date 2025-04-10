Kerala’s drug crisis: A call for collective action

Kerala, often celebrated as a beacon of education, health, and social progress, and lauded for its social advancement and high literacy rates, now finds itself grappling with a crisis that threatens to unravel its achievements—a spiralling drug epidemic. From urban centres to tranquil villages, substance abuse has infiltrated every corner of the state, leaving shattered lives, fractured families, and disillusioned communities in its wake. Reports of rising substance abuse and escalating drug-related crime have sent shockwaves across the state. It is time to confront this crisis head-on, with a cohesive and decisive strategy that marries compassion with enforcement.
Recent reports paint a grim picture. Kerala recorded 27,701 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2024, which is more than three times Punjab’s 9,025 cases, whereas Punjab is traditionally considered India’s drug epicentre. Kerala has the highest rate of drug-related cases in India, with 78 cases per lakh people in 2024, compared to Punjab’s 30. Over the past four years, Kerala registered 87,101 drug-related cases, marking a 130 percent increase compared to the previous four-year period. Every district is affected. And 30 murders in the first two months of this year were linked to substance abuse—that’s half of all the murders in the state.
Substance abuse is no longer confined to marginalised sections of society—it has penetrated schools, colleges, and workplaces, ensnaring young minds and jeopardising the state’s future. Synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances have flooded Kerala’s markets, while drug cartels exploit its coastal geography as a convenient gateway for trafficking. Alarmingly, data indicates a sharp rise in cases involving minors and first-time users, underscoring the gravity of the situation. In just one week this year, between February 22 and March 1, the special task force made 2,762 drug busts, arresting 2,854 suspects.
The consequences are harrowing: from health complications and crime surges to social stigma and mental health struggles. Yet, the current approach—a patchwork of sporadic raids, token rehabilitation initiatives, and awareness campaigns—is woefully inadequate. Kerala is at risk of losing the battle against drugs unless it adopts a cohesive and inclusive strategy to combat this menace. Tackling the crisis demands more than just acknowledgment; it requires bold and transformational action.
The path forward must rest on four pillars: prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation, and community involvement.
Awareness is Kerala’s first line of defence. I have earlier called upon religious and community leaders to unite to raise consciousness of the dangers of drugs. We could now convene an all-community summit of leaders against drugs. Drug abuse must be tackled at its roots, beginning with schools and colleges. Comprehensive substance-abuse education should be woven into the curriculum, equipping young people with the knowledge and resilience to resist peer pressure and make informed decisions to avoid addiction. Digital campaigns targeting young audiences can amplify these efforts, steering them away from addiction’s dark allure. Awareness campaigns on social media could target Kerala’s tech-savvy youth, ensuring that the message resonates.
Kerala’s geography, with its long coastline guarded by just one Coast Guard ship, makes it vulnerable to trafficking. The Coast Guard and police need more resources. The state’s law enforcement agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards trafficking, focusing especially on synthetic drugs like LSD, MDMA, meth and fentanyl, which are far more dangerous than cannabis. Surveillance must be intensified to curb smuggling, while inter-agency coordination is essential to dismantling trafficking networks. Kerala’s police must embrace technology, using AI-driven surveillance techniques and real-time monitoring. Certainty of punishment and swiftness of court procedures have a greater deterrent effect than the quantum of punishment.
Drug addiction is as much a social and psychological issue as it is a medical one. Kerala must invest in state-of-the-art rehabilitation centres with a focus on holistic recovery—addressing physical, emotional, and vocational needs. Rehabilitation should transcend mere detoxification; it must address the emotional, psychological, and social dimensions of recovery. Free de-addiction centres have been created and should be established in every district.
Modern treatment facilities, staffed with trained professionals, are essential. Partnerships with NGOs and medical professionals could expand access to treatment. Corporates could support NGOs working to provide such services, reducing drug-related deaths and helping reintegrate addicts into society. Sending lower-level drug users to community service for a month or two could help. Beyond clinical interventions, vocational training and skill development programmes can offer addicts a pathway to reintegration and dignity.
Kerala’s hallmark has always been its cohesive social fabric. Its vibrant civil society must now be woven into the fight against drugs. Local leaders, religious organisations, neighbourhood residents’ associations, and grassroots movements should spearhead campaigns to identify and assist addicts early, while fostering an environment of acceptance rather than stigmatisation. Families, as the bedrock of support systems, should be equipped to detect warning signs and guide loved ones toward recovery. Success will require a united front—from government agencies to families and citizens.
Countries across the globe have faced similar challenges, offering valuable lessons. Kerala could adapt best practices from elsewhere to suit its unique socio-cultural context. We must invest heavily in treatment, harm reduction, and public awareness and revise our laws to ensure stringent punishment for traffickers, including huge fines and penalties for pushers. Educational institutions must play their part by offering counselling, conducting awareness and support sessions, doing random testing, and cracking down on drug networks in or around their campuses.
The drug epidemic is not just a health or law enforcement issue; it is a societal crisis that undermines the values Kerala holds dear—education, progress, and community. Delayed action risks irreversible damage: a generation lost to addiction and a society burdened by its aftermath. Tackling this crisis is not merely a matter of governance; it is a moral imperative. It is time to rise above complacency, embrace innovative strategies, and tackle this challenge with the urgency it demands.
While Kerala bears the immediate brunt of the crisis, India as a nation must rally behind its southernmost state. Central government support—in terms of funding, resources, and expertise—can bolster Kerala’s efforts. Kerala has always been a trailblazer in social reform. It now has the opportunity to lead India in demonstrating how to effectively combat substance abuse. A broader national policy on drug abuse, informed by Kerala’s experiences, could set a precedent for tackling similar crises across other states.
By embracing bold solutions and taking decisive action prioritising the wellbeing of its people, Kerala can reclaim its standing as a model state—and transform its darkest hour into a beacon of hope—for itself, and for India.
Shashi Tharoor
Fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Sahitya Akademi-winning author of 24 books, most recently Ambedkar: A Life
