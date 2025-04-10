When violence is built into the logic of policy

One of the biggest problems of social science is its inability to handle violence. One is reminded of Kitty Genovese, a girl who was stabbed over a dozen times in a New York suburb in 1964. Her midnight stalker realised that while there were witnesses, they were mere spectators. When asked why they did not respond to the stabbing, they said they felt they were watching TV.

The Genovese story of passive spectatorship is outdated today. People have started consuming violence in a hyperactive way. After riots, we discover that people indulged in the extreme violence by videographing it because they felt they were enacting a role in history. When ordinary people think they are ‘aficionados’ of violence in history, violence becomes banal in such a way that they are not able to point fingers.

One has to recognise that social science has been illiterate before the inventiveness of violence, which has acquired a series of transformations. It expresses itself as obsolescence, where people fade into uselessness and are abandoned by the thousands. But more sinister is triage, which began as an exercise as innocent as sorting coffee, but has deeper policy implications as social triage. It is the application of rationality to the elimination of people.

When you have a limited set of resources, the question becomes who one allocates resources to. Policy makers like Henry Kissinger and mass murderers like the Paddock brothers argued that people who could not progress could be eliminated. Kissinger used this on African countries that were regarded ‘failed states’. Violence today is a part of the logic of policy. It should be on every social science questionnaire.

Violence has become even more ensconced in science. In his book Medical Nemesis, Austrian philosopher Ivan Illich talks of iatrogeny, which he described as expert-induced illness. He claims that roughly 40 percent of modern medicine is iatrogenic.

But what is all the more alarming is that genocide has become an even more intrinsic part of social science policy. When one looks at the Narmada dams, the Andaman projects, or urban planning, one realises that violence is built into their logic. It is this epistemological violence built into the folds that the potential IAS officers did not see. One has to understand that words like ‘progress’ are genocidal in such a context. One evaluates them while being totally indifferent to the costs of death and displacement.

A cost-benefit analysis today has no sense of the genocidal implications of development. Even more ironic was American nuclear expert Herman Kahn doing a cost-benefit analysis of bombing. The very fact that the Americans weighed the costs and ‘benefits’ of bombing Japan and Germany during the Second World War indicates an ethical indifference to the choices.