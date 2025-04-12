Human rights in new era of dog love

Sharing rotis with cows, dogs or birds before you eat yours is a principle that many Indians follow. Living harmoniously with animals naturally comes with defined boundaries. They do not enter your house and you take care of their basic food needs.

However, in the last 2-3 decades, the way we live has dramatically changed. We no longer have houses with lawns and boundary walls. Most of us live in dense urban pockets with small common areas. These lead to conflicts, including defining the boundary beyond which animals become a safety threat and bring down the health and hygiene standards. Children need these common spaces to play, adults including the elderly and disabled to walk, and the community to hold common events.

Stray dogs in these areas are bound to raise safety and health risks. Most communities have a policy requiring pet owners to bring out their dogs on leash. But stray dogs run around and defecate anywhere, and can bite even when unprovoked. Add to this the fact that human activities are now round-the-clock in urban areas, unlike rural areas where outdoor activities are limited at night.

The problem escalates when dog feeders enter the picture. They raise money for feeding dogs, which is directly proportional to the number of canines they feed. They may bring dogs from all around to their vicinity. Once the population reaches beyond what an area can hold, these dogs can be a menace. Several videos of fatal stray-dog attacks from across the country are available online. No feeders take responsibility for cleaning the litter they create. They are often vehemently against moving dogs to state-owned shelters, where all kinds of facilities are available on public money. Is the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) simply outsourcing their work to NGOs? If relocation of dogs is an illegal activity, what about feeders relocating dogs to their vicinity? AWBI has only a handful of approved care-takers and representatives listed on their website. Why this gap?