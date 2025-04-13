Awakened by a slap: A child's first brush with caste

The two fault lines in Hinduism are caste and gender. Speaking from within the faith—and not at all as an outsider with a hostile agenda—I would like to share a few personal observations on how this widely affects us as a society, of whatever creed. It is no secret that other faiths also have hierarchies, though that’s rarely discussed, unlike those of the majority.

My first memory of life is a tight slap on the face at four. My father’s elder sister slapped me. My mother and father said nothing, their faces impassive. The reason for the slap? Without knowing the meaning, I had called our cleaning lady a “shudrachi”, a term picked up from our cook. “Never say that again,” said my aunt into the silence. Trained already in appropriate responses, it seems I said “sorry” in a small voice and returned to my toys. We lived in Calcutta in those days. The next day, my mother bought a train ticket back to Madras for the cook and fired him as a bad influence on her household.

Children innocently pick up wrong words from their family and environment. So, wouldn’t you agree that it absolutely behoves us, as responsible citizens—young or old—to refrain from using derogatory terms or hate speech, which perpetuates negativity? If we truly follow the tenets of the Hindu faith, which exalts Mahavishnu as all-pervasive and present in every being, we would respect everyone’s right to dignity and polite behaviour, would we not? My grandmother and my mother told me, in particular, to always speak gently and affectionately to eunuchs and transgender people. So, I was never afraid of them, and they, too, gave such lovely blessings. My mother also taught me by example not to serve house-help in separate cups and plates. It’s rude—and absurd, given how we commonly eat out and order in.