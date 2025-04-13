Multilateral tariffs are the answer

I have no pretensions of being an economist. I completed an honours course in economics at Delhi University, but that was half a century ago. By a quirk of fate, I spent nearly two decades dealing with foreign trade in various capacities with the Kerala Government and the Government of India. I am bewildered by Donald Trump’s antics that threaten the very fabric of the global economy. He imposed tariffs, then kept them on hold when he found he was losing the game, yet continued with a 125 percent tariff on his most significant trading partner, China.

Trump is obviously very angry. He feels that the entire world, particularly China, has conspired to rob the US. To teach these ‘rogues’ and ‘thieves’ (he used the word ‘thieves’ repeatedly) a lesson, he decided to come down on them like a ton of bricks. He announced the imposition of what he calls “reciprocal tariffs” on all countries, with a minimum of 10 percent and a maximum yet to be determined. When China dared to challenge him and impose equal counter-tariffs, he raised the tariff on them to 125 percent.

I fail to understand how he deems these tariffs “reciprocal.” A reciprocal tariff, or retaliatory tariff in WTO parlance, is intended to correct a wrong committed by a country that violates a multilaterally or jointly agreed tariff. In this case, all tariffs have been established multilaterally after several years of rigorous negotiations by all countries, including the US. What Trump means by “reciprocal tariffs” is that no country should dare to maintain a trade surplus with the US. For example, the US buys more goods from China than it sells to them — creating a goods deficit of $295 billion. The total value of goods the US imports from China is $440 billion. Dividing 295 by 440 results in 67 percent, and when divided by two, it leads to an imposed tariff of 34 percent on China. Similarly, a tariff is calculated for each country. Even when there is no surplus, the respective country must still pay a minimum tax of 10 percent, ostensibly to ensure Trump has adequate revenue to reduce income taxes.