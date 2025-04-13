The Indian diaspora is part responsible for its sorry state

Regrettably, these images have been rapidly diluted over the past years, and several factors have been responsible for this. The first of these is a gradual but sustained transformation in the profile of migrants from India—with increasing numbers of unqualified, often uneducated, migrants journeying to the West, many of them illegally. Worse, among these has been a significant proportion of criminal elements, and they have huddled into gangs abroad, often with linkages in the home country, engaging in a range of activities that undermine security in both the home and host countries. Indian gangs have now come to dominate organised crime in Canada, and their networks have a significant presence in the US, in Europe, as well as in many other countries across the world, bringing odium to the wider Indian Diaspora. As with other migrant clusters, the Indian Diaspora has carried the politics of the home country into their new homelands, with disorderly and raucous public demonstrations that do nothing to enhance the image of India or of the Indian Diaspora. The emergence of a terrorist-gangster nexus—most prominently the Khalistani-gangster nexus—in several countries, but particularly visible in Canada and the US, has darkened these images further. These patterns have been compounded by the actions of the Indian government in recent years, and its crude instrumentalisation of the Indian Diaspora as a proxy in its battles against dissident elements on foreign soil, and also as a vehicle for purported ‘soft power projection’. Harping on the ‘power of the Indian Diaspora’, the present regime in New Delhi has engaged in increasing interference in the domestic politics of several host countries, even as it has exported its own political agenda to alienated sections of the Diaspora, paving the road to ethnic isolationism, polarisation and hatred.