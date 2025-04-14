The reality of the distracted employee

The 31-39 age group is confused. Those between the ages 40 and 59 are the most insecure, and those above that age group seem the happiest of the lot, having escaped the ‘chakravyuh’ of the job market altogether post retirement.

The biggest age group with the biggest set of issues seems the 40-59 age group. This group has the biggest latent demand for a regular and secure salary-paying job. The children are growing up and the educational needs are to be funded. Parents are growing older and their medical needs need to be attended to. Their immediate workplace seems to be flooded with the young. New technologies are replacing competencies that were once considered needed. The headhunters have stopped calling them with new offers across the fence. The stress out here is palpable. There is plenty of sweat to smell in this category. Tears as well.

Even as you read this, it might be good to have a quick and honest answer at hand. Are you insecure at the job you are doing? Are you anxious as to what’s going to happen next? Do you feel flossed over? Are you seeing younger folk outnumber the older in your work space (in the field and in the offices)? Are your skills coming under question? Is AI threatening your job? Have you embraced AI in totality at your work? Are you ahead of the curve of AI, on it, or behind?

If the answer to these questions is largely a yes, it’s time for people of all ages to re-invent their attitude to jobs and work. In that order. It is time everyone looked at themselves as a workforce of one. It is time to re-invent the ability to work on your own and not for someone. Reinvent the ability to do something on your own. Something that can be monetised, even in a small manner. It could be a hobby you want to monetise. It could be your ability to write, your ability to teach, your ability to dance or teach, healthy eating or, for that matter, your ability to create socially relevant projects that can give you work, and maybe even an income in the future, if not now. Also your ability to be that specialised resource, whose ability can be sought after by industry on a consulting basis in the future.

The key question: must we then have jobs at all? Were we meant to be working for others on a monthly salary basis at all? Were we meant to sell our working hours to a company at all? Were we meant to be a salaried class? Were we meant to be wedded to our desks and our desktops? Were we meant to do more? And must we do more than just sell our hours to a job we have?

Even as we think that out, there is a calming thought in what Oscar Wilde had to say: “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” On that abrupt note, touché!

Harish Bijoor

Brand guru and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults

