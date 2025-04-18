RSS at 100: Continuity amid change

There are three reasons why the achievements mentioned above need to be qualified.

First, the Sangh parivar’s growth has not only resulted from its efforts for promoting Hindutva, but also because of its activities against the Others, because of its attempts at creating fear and anger among Hindus vis-a-vis the Indian Muslims in particular. This agenda has flourished on the polarisation mode after the third RSS chief, Balasaheb Deoras, opted for the making of a Hindu vote bank in reaction to the dual membership controversy—the moment he realised, with the demise of the Janata Party experiment in 1979-80, that the RSS would not be in a position to implement its agenda till it could rely on a political majority. It embarked on a massive mobilisation of the Hindu community that resulted, eventually, in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

In the process, the RSS subcontracted to organisations such as the newly created Bajrang Dal the job of unleashing communal violence. This move helped the RSS preserve a clean image, but this façade of respectability hardly concealed the now openly Islamophobic face of Hindutva that was to become the order of the day after 2014, with campaigns against ‘love jihad’, for cow protection or in favour of reconversion—that has now become the new normal, with a litany of lynchings, bulldozer demolitions and riots.

Secondly, by helping the BJP rise to power, the RSS leaders have lost the initiative, at least in the political domain. Till 2014, Nagpur had a say in BJP’s strategy. The RSS leaders certainly never micro-managed the party, but they exerted a great influence over its programme and the selection of its candidates. Things have changed under Narendra Modi, who had started to emancipate from the RSS, which he had joined as a child, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi, after he transitioned from the position of an organisation man to that of a politician, stopped reporting to the mother organisation. No Hindu nationalist leaders had done the same and got away with it. Jana Sangh president Balraj Madhok was sidelined the moment he tried to go it alone. Modi could afford to do so as early as 2007 because he had built his parallel power structure and was in a position to short-circuit the Sangh parivar (including the BJP) by relating directly to people via yatras, social media, holograms, TV channels etc.