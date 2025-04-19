When the fashion police go on patrol

We live in interesting times when originality is an increasingly contested word in art, fashion and music. But are fashion battles worth fighting in courts? Delhi-based fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal is suing a South American apparel brand, Rapsodia, on the grounds that it has plagiarised her designs. The designer’s label, named after herself, emphasises hand-printing and needlecraft using Indian motifs. Argentina-based Rapsodia’s website has been blocked in India following the dispute, but the ensuing legal battle would be an interesting one to watch.

Research into the messy field of fashion design makes one wonder if courts are the right place for those who would rather be celebrated on catwalks. Intellectual property is a tricky business, more so when it involves subjective aesthetic ideas like design and beauty, unlike, say, pharma formulations. Fashion fights involve financial costs that may not justify a legal challenge. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Dayal says her designs were copied “in totality” and wants suitable compensation, along with an apology.

Fashion products are governed by copyright laws that protect original artistic works including fashion design as ‘graphic art’. That intersects with the Designs Act passed in 2000, under which a copyright is lost when you go for a registered design. Copyright is more for unique works, not mass-produced items. Fashionable clothes worn by a large number of people can fall between the two stools of aesthetics and utility.

In 2016, leading designer Ritu Kumar, who runs a brand called Ritika, fought with rival Biba Apparels, saying her copyright had been infringed in a set of ensembles. Biba said the products were industrial and copyright laws did not apply. The court ruled that Ritika’s copyrights had expired anyway. You could liken this to many Indian pharma companies that wait for blockbuster drugs to go off-patent after a period to make their generic imitations.

The Designs Act covers a product’s pattern, configuration, ornaments, colours and shape, and applies to an entire ensemble, not just individual features. Design rights enjoy a 10-year shelf life and can be renewed. But things are not easy to prove, and there are quite a few intersectional grey areas.