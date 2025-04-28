Mediaism: A new faith shaping views

In other parts of the world, there is a clear divide between the war philosophies at play. A case in point is Israel and Palestine. The entire world is divided on the lines of two differing philosophies on them. And in another part of the world, it is Ukraine versus Russia, and the completely divergent sets of passion across these two lines of thought and action.

In some parts of the world there is ethnic strife, just as there is drought, malnutrition and poverty in another. In yet another part of the world, there is a battle against obesity. There is the flood-ravaged part of the world, just as there is the drought-mangled. The world sure is a complex place. A complex place with a complex set of issues. Issues that get their share of voice on the basis of the perspective that popular media in that country and region take. The world is a perspective.

Media has a rather important role to play in shaping perspectives. These perspectives are really not individual perspectives and views that must become the collective one. Instead, these are collective perspectives that need to become the singular view of a nation. Sadly, this is not the way it always works. More often than not, the singular view becomes one that gets embraced by a society that believes in the rule of the majority.

To an extent, the media shapes and drives everything in a society. While this may sound a bit too much, just think of it this way. If you were not to read a single newspaper, not listen to the radio or watch television at all, and if you were to disconnect yourself from everything that you do on a smartphone, and finally if you were to switch off from word-of-mouth and word-of-digital altogether, wouldn’t you live in an ideal (and Utopian) world? A world where your primary concern would be you and your immediate family and the local community?