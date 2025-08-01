Why two Buddhist nations are fighting over a Hindu temple

A century-old dispute along the 817-km border between Cambodia and Thailand suddenly degenerated into a military conflict when the world’s eyes were firmly on Gaza. The conflict jolted ASEAN, the regional association focused largely on economic issues. A shooting war over a dispute that includes the ownership of a 11thcentury Hindu temple—Preah Vihar, a Unesco heritage site perched on a hilltop overlooking the two Buddhist-majority countries—was unexpected.

Direct talks between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers, mediated by the Malaysian PM, have resulted in an unconditional ceasefire, though Thailand had earlier rejected third-party mediation. Cambodia alleged that Thailand had agreed to a Malaysian proposal but then backed off, possibly owing to pressure from the Thai military. The Thai foreign minister made the ceasefire conditional on Cambodia showing “genuine sincerity in ending the conflict” and indicated his country was open to dialogue.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation; China and the US also offered to mediate. For Donald Trump, it was yet another opportunity to grandly announce that he had called upon both countries to accept a ceasefire and threatened to withhold trade deals if they didn’t comply. He added slyly that he was reminded of his role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Trump seems desperate to shore up his peacemaking credentials that have been severely dented by his failure in Ukraine and Gaza despite threats and deadlines.

In the short and sharp conflict, the two Asian militaries lobbed rockets and artillery shells into each other’s territories claiming self-defence. Thailand deployed drones on Cambodia’s military targets. Thailand, a non-Nato ally of the US, is better equipped with American weaponry; whereas Cambodia’s smaller military is armed with old Chinese and Russian weaponry. An estimated 45 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 2 lakh inhabitants fled their villages near the border.

It was the second skirmish in 3 months since a Cambodian soldier was shot dead after landmine explosions injured five Thai soldiers. Both countries recalled their ambassadors accused the other of “war crimes”. Thailand blamed Cambodia for targeting villages, civilian establishments like a hospital and petrol stations, while Cambodia alleged that Thailand had used banned cluster bombs.