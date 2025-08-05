Embedding trust in India Inc's course to resilience

Building trust is a powerful asset for Indian industry, enabling companies to thrive in a competitive and globalised environment. In the current geoeconomic and geopolitical environment, the responsibility of building trust needs to be ideally shared between businesses, the government and various stakeholders, with focused efforts towards public-private partnerships, robust global value chains and cross-functional collaborations to lead towards collective trust.

On the governance side, this will enhance stakeholder engagement, build brand value, deepen customer loyalty, inspire employees and strengthen resilience during crises. As stakeholders increasingly seek transparency and accountability, businesses that invest in trust can meet these expectations more effectively. Building trust can encourage regulators to adopt more supportive and streamlined policies, reducing compliance burdens and fostering a more business-friendly environment. Trust is a business enabler, thus, companies known for integrity and good governance gain a competitive edge by attracting talent, investors and global partnerships—fuelling innovation and long-term success.

This entails taking actionable steps towards conservation and sustainability, digital transformation and responsible use of AI, equity, inclusivity and welfare, community engagement, education and upskilling, R&D and innovation, leadership commitment and financial integrity among others. Values such as transparency, empathy, authenticity, fairness, reliability must be inculcated and promoted to strengthen trust in the whole ecosystem.

In its study titled ‘The shared responsibility of building and strengthening trust’, CII has explored trust-building practices among leading companies and prescribes a roadmap to help businesses enhance trust in line with global trends. The roadmap is based on 15 action points.

One, establish a clearly defined corporate purpose grounded in ethics, sustainability and long-term value creation. This must reflect both the organisation’s vision and stakeholder aspirations. It should act as a reference point for strategic decisions, fostering alignment, accountability, and transparency across the enterprise.

Two, develop a robust risk and crisis management framework. Trust is tested during uncertainty. Indian businesses must identify areas of vulnerability—whether geopolitical, financial, operational, or technological—and implement comprehensive risk mitigation plans. Companies can reinforce stakeholders’ confidence by demonstrating preparedness and responsiveness during crises.