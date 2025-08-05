SC ruling on divorce evidence: Balancing privacy and fairness

Truth is the complex, indispensable foundation in individual litigations, including matrimonial disputes. Yet, it is not easy to unravel the realities involved in a case. British scholar Terry Eagleton said, “Courtrooms, like novels, blur the distinction between fact and fiction... The jury judge not on the facts, but between rival versions of them.” However, what is presented to the court by way of evidence matters, for knowing the truth.

Recently, the Supreme Court, in a judgement authored by Justice B V Nagarathna, held that even secretly recorded telephonic communications of a spouse are admissible in evidence in a matrimonial dispute. The court held that such conversations cannot claim immunity from judicial scanning on privacy grounds. The court emphasised a litigant’s right to a fair trial, which is a facet of Article 21, while negating the privacy arguments, also based on Article 21.

The case has a curious trajectory. The husband filed a divorce petition with allegations of cruelty in the family court in Bathinda, Punjab. Among other materials, the husband placed memory cards/ chips of mobile phones, compact discs, and conversation transcripts as evidence before the court. He claimed that he had recorded certain conversations between the wife and the husband between 2010 and 2016, which were contained in these materials, and he sought their admission as evidence. The family court accepted the request. Aggrieved by this, the wife moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which allowed the petition and set aside the family court order. The husband challenged the High Court order before the Supreme Court. The top court has now reversed the High Court’s order and revived the permission granted by the family court.

Collection of evidence by snooping is like a ‘sting operation’ in matrimony. Its ethical aspects could always be debatable. In the real world, no genuine intimate relationship would involve a secret recording of conversations to use it as evidence in a future litigation. This is particularly true in a husband-wife relationship. As Justice Nagarathna rightly notes, “snooping between partners is an effect and not a cause of marital disharmony”. This was the court’s answer to the apprehension expressed by the amicus curiae that the indulgence to such evidence might unsettle spousal harmony.