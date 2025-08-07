Bold roadmap to an economic dawn in Kerala

An additional safeguard I have long advocated is investor protection legislation. Confidence is the currency of investment, and Kerala must enact robust investor protection laws to attract both domestic and foreign capital. These laws should guarantee transparency, enforceable contracts, and swift dispute resolution mechanisms. They must also guarantee that no project, once approved, will be vulnerable to the political and bureaucratic interference that in the past has led to investor suicides, a uniquely Kerala phenomenon. Once the government has approved a project, investors must be guaranteed that their funds are invulnerable to regulatory extortion, political blackmail or frivolous litigation—that the state, not the investor, will assume the regulatory risk, and businesspeople will only have to bear business losses.

Additionally, Kerala’s strengths in education and healthcare can be harnessed to build a knowledge-driven economy. The state should invest in research and development hubs, foster public-private partnerships, and incentivise startups in emerging fields like biogenetics, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture. As a highly-educated state with an openness to innovation, Kerala can actively court greenfield investments in these sectors. Tourism, a traditional strength, must be reimagined with a focus on eco-tourism and cultural heritage, ensuring that it remains a sustainable revenue stream. Given our long coastline, new avenues must be explored in shipbuilding, logistics, and marine research.

Economic revival is not merely a matter of policy, but of political will and visionary leadership. I have long argued that Kerala’s leaders must rise above partisan politics to forge a consensus-driven approach that prioritises the state’s long-term prosperity over short-term gains. People are tired of the constant back-and-forth negativism that characterises politics in the state. They want a focus on the future. Yes, the state’s reputation as a leftist bastion has held it back; but public awareness campaigns are essential to help dispel misconceptions about private enterprise, fostering a culture that values innovation and entrepreneurship.

The challenges are formidable, but not insurmountable. The state’s human capital, natural resources, and cultural riches provide a strong foundation for renewal. By embracing ease of doing business, investor protection, and technology-driven sectoral innovation, Kerala can chart a path toward inclusive and sustainable growth, ensuring that its economy is as vibrant as its landscapes.

The time for action is now. Assembly elections are just nine months away. Kerala must shed its inertia, embrace reform, and reclaim its rightful place as a model of progress and prosperity. In Tagore’s words, “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.” For the economy, it is still dark in Kerala, but the glimmer of dawn is visible. We must find that faith—and act upon it.

Shashi Tharoor | Fourth-term Lok Sabha MP, Chairman of Standing Committee on External Affairs, and Sahitya Akademi-winning author of 24 books

