Add a word to the preamble, don’t subtract two

When India won freedom in 1947, some of the finest and most far-sighted ideas in the realm of anti-colonial thought lost out in the struggle for power at the helm of the post-colonial state. Foremost among these was the imperative of power-sharing arrangements between the federal centre and the constituent units. Partition, with its religious connotation, obfuscated the provincial political dynamics that had made imaginative ideas of a federation such an irresistible goal for a cross-section of anti-colonial nationalists. We need to engage in a creative process of historical retrieval of visions for substantive democracy and federal union during the struggle for freedom that remained unrealised during the post-colonial transition.

On June 26, leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh suggested considering removal of the terms ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the preamble of the Indian Constitution. These two words had been inserted as part of the 42nd Amendment railroaded through parliament during the authoritarian interregnum of the Emergency. The erasure of ‘secular’ would be a symbolic victory for the proponents of a Hindu republic and consigning ‘socialist’ to the dustbin of history would be appropriate in an era that brazenly revels in increasing socio-economic inequality.

Both secularism and socialism had been adduced by Indira Gandhi as ideological pillars of centralised state authority. As these columns have cracked and crumbled in formally democratic India, religious majoritarianism has been harnessed in the service of centralised authoritarianism.

If symbolism in the preamble matters, it may be much wiser to add a word rather than subtracting two. On November 15, 1948, K T Shah had brought an amendment to Article 1 to proclaim: “India shall be a secular, federal, socialist union of states.” The preamble was not up for debate at that stage of the proceedings, hence Shah wanted to bring clarity by amending the first article. “Lest the term ‘union’ should lead anyone to imagine that it is a unitary government,” Shah stated, “I should like to make it clear, in the very first article, the first clause of that article, that it is a ‘federal union’.”