Nothing utopian about it: Rethinking poverty in India

To read the pervasive commentary in the economic sections of the world’s newspapers on what the globalising neoliberal turn in political economy has wrought in the last four decades or so in the Global South, one would think it has all been for the good—their economies have been uniformly growing, as has their middle class, and their poverty has been reduced. In the case of India, there is constant talk of it as poised to become a great economic power in the near future, to say nothing of its prestige on the international canvas as a nuclear power.

Yet, serious economic analysis has fundamentally challenged this as, in one crucial respect, downright false. Measurement of poverty in India, by criteria that are sound rather than skewed, points to increased immiseration of the worst-off in numbers as large as ever, despite a swelling middle class.

A puzzle arises then as to why, given this growing immiseration, there has been no explosion of social unrest. A familiar answer points to how populations are deflected from their suffering by the politics of identity, Hindutva politics in India being a conspicuous example. There is, no doubt, some truth in this. But deflections of that sort cannot for long prevent the intolerability of the suffering—especially if it is as extreme as studies have shown it to be—from prompting popular anger and agency. So, the puzzle remains.

In recent years, the influential work of economist Kalyan Sanyal implies a different explanation. Its argument in summary form is this. Capitalism in recent decades in countries like India dispossesses the peasantry from their land but cannot absorb them in industrial labour, as was done in Europe in earlier centuries (nor even in what Karl Marx called the ‘reserve army’). It thus creates a very large population that is outside of the corporate capitalist political economy, hence unable to morph into a unified class formation with the familiar potential for forging the agencies of resistance attributed to the ‘proletariat’ in an earlier phase of capitalism.

But, Sanyal argues, at least in democratic societies, the State cannot ignore their condition to the point that they simply will perish in large numbers. Invoking ideas from philosopher Michel Foucault, Sanyal suggests that in our neoliberal times various ‘governmental technologies’ respond to the demands made in a very disaggregated form (there being no unified proletariat with the cement of internal solidarities) by different sections of this immiserated population—some seeking shelter as squatters, as it might be, others seeking loans till they are able to find some work, yet others seeking cash transfers or direct delivery of food to meet the most elemental needs.