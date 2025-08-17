Next prosperity round demands human capital

There is also a silver lining that leverages the peninsula’s high human development and investment in (relatively) attractive metropolitan cities. A consequence of restricting low-paid, insecure H-1B work in the US would be the reduction of huge earnings from investment in patented innovations in IT, fintech, aerospace, medicine, biotech, and business process engineering. These investments have driven the vast increases in wealth in the US in contemporary times. New York, Houston, Chicago and Silicon Valley are not going to give these up to Trump without a fight. Hence, they will try to offshore these activities to less costly locations. They know from the H-1B migration that the supply of cheap, low-end tech labour is abundant in India. Hence, the rapid rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in all peninsular cities, especially Hyderabad. This will replace export income with domestic income, which will temper the impact of Trump’s policies on the peninsula (but not on India’s trade balance).

The disproportionate impact of Trump’s protectionist and nativist policies on the peninsula is a result of its economic and human development success. The peninsula is, and has been, the most modern and forward-looking part of India for at least the past 35 years. Its prosperity is in no small measure linked to its success in maintaining profitable relationships with overseas trading partners and the export of a skilled workforce, especially to the US. The rest of India is more insular, less skilled and less oriented to profitable overseas relationships and, therefore, will suffer much less from the ravages of Trump and his minions.

The peninsula is resilient to such adversity. I see great confidence among political and business leaders that they will be able to structurally overcome the challenges through increasing the range of diversification, negotiating with existing customers on cost-sharing these tariffs, and seeking ways to increase productivity rapidly. The governments of all the states have also responded with alacrity to the opportunity that GCCs afford.

In fact, Trump may have done the peninsula a favour. I have been arguing that the next round of prosperity will come to the peninsula not through competing on cheap labour but on demonstrating increased productivity and doubling down on investments in human capital, research and development, and process engineering, to produce—for India and the world—products at the higher end of the value chain.

This is not something in which the Indian government is interested, or even competent to address. If they can maintain macroeconomic stability (a big if) in the face of this shock, that is enough, thank you. It is for the business, political, and intellectual leaders of the peninsula to rise to meet this epochal challenge.

Rathin Roy | THE PENINSULA | Distinguished professor at Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad; visiting senior fellow, Overseas Development Institute, London

