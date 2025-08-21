Constitution's Ninth Schedule: An innovation born in Madras

For decades, the arrangement held. In Sankari Prasad Singh Deo (1951), the Supreme Court upheld the Ninth Schedule’s immunity, effectively creating a political-judicial truce. Reformist laws could be protected from litigation, giving the legislature room to pursue a redistributive and regulatory agenda, while the court’s larger interpretive authority over the Constitution remained formally undisturbed. Through the 1950s and 60s, the Ninth Schedule became an impregnable vault for laws on land reforms, industrial regulation and social welfare.

But the balance shifted in the 1970s. In Kesavananda Bharati (1973), where a 13-judge bench articulated the now-foundational ‘basic structure’ doctrine, holding that parliament’s amending power under Article 368 could not be used to alter the Constitution’s essential framework. This principle eventually came home to the Ninth Schedule, most squarely in I R Coelho (2007), where the court ruled that post-1973 entries could be struck down if they violated the Constitution’s basic structure.

Thiruvenkatachari’s ‘impregnable armour’ now bore apertures: the shield still stood, but judicial review had found a way to penetrate its walls.

Today, the same questions that may have haunted the 1950s have returned. Legislatures still reach for the armour of insulation when passing contentious laws. The Maharashtra (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) Act attempted to exceed the 50 percent reservation ceiling, only to be struck down in 2021. Expansive welfare schemes are ring-fenced to escape fiscal scrutiny. Most recently, the 103rd Constitutional Amendment creating the economically weaker sections quota was defended in Janhit Abhiyan(2022) partly on the claim that affirmative action must be shielded from judicial review.

The old dilemma refuses to die: does placing a law beyond review fortify the march of social justice, or does it erode the promise of equality, federalism and fundamental rights on which the Constitution stands?

As Justice Rohinton Nariman notes in The Basic Structure Doctrine: Protector of Constitutional Integrity, the survival of our constitutional order depends not on the absence of conflict between the legislature and the judiciary, but on the fidelity of each to the boundaries that the Constitution has drawn.

On this Madras Day, that is more than a legal truism—it is a tribute to a city whose legal imagination once bent the arch of India’s constitutional history, and a reminder that the spark lit by Thiruvenkatachari continues to illuminate India’s journey.

Debarshi Chakraborty | Advocate, Delhi High Court

(Views are personal)