The right to a clean environment

The Supreme Court’s judgement on pollution in the Palar river is significant as it emphasises the responsibilities of both industry and government. The court observed that nature will not spare us. In its opinion, while the ‘polluter pays’ principle is valid, the government is equally responsible to regulate and contain environmental damage. It is a matter of grave concern that this pertains to a public interest litigation moved more than 30 years ago in 1991 and the problem of pollution caused by untreated effluents discharged by tanneries still persists.

The fact is that pollution of water bodies is happening right under the nose of pollution control boards, despite environmental protection laws and a large number of activists raising the issue. The argument that industries contribute to GDP, pay compensation when ordered, and are not the only source of effluents is specious.

Time and again, the judiciary has emphasised that a healthy environment is integral to human rights and the right to life itself. Environmental degradation disproportionately affects vulnerable populations and pose threats to their health and livelihoods. The success stories that have contained environmental damage and restored ecosystems all point to the efficacy of collaborative efforts among all stakeholders: citizens groups, non-profit organisations, administrative authorities and industries.

In the textile hub of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, joint efforts involving the entire community affected by the pollution of water bodies have resulted in cleaning and restoration. But this is a mammoth task and involves continuous monitoring.

In another district in Tamil Nadu—Sivakasi—where water-guzzling paper units are located, efforts to restore old Chola-era lakes have been undertaken in recent years. With support from the local industries and a responsive district administration, the Sivakasi Green Forum, a citizens’ group, has set about cleaning and desilting lakes that were either dry and or were filled with sewage.

It has been an uphill task at every step—overcoming the local population’s initial scepticism and raising funds that involved volunteers bringing in small amounts on their own and industries contributing from social responsibility funds. Gradually, with the removal of encroachments while combating vested interests, their efforts are beginning to show results. Miyawaki forests have been planted in areas surrounding the lakes to ensure better precipitation, air quality and a living habitat. At present, six water bodies covering 205 acres have been restored. The mission of the forum is to maintain the quality of water and make Sivakasi fully green by 2035.