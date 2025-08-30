Whose movies are they anyway?

Ramesh Sharma’s 1986 film, New Delhi Times, is often cited as the best Hindi film on media and the dubious linkages between politics, business, crime and corruption. The story of an honest journalist, Vikas Pande (Shashi Kapoor) who finds himself in an ethical quandary for having been used unawares by the shady political establishment, New Delhi Times won three national awards, for the best debut film, actor and cinematographer. However, it proved too hot to handle in its times by the distributors and Doordarshan for its portrayal of political assassination and instigation of riots, leading to several disruptions to its screenings.

Its recent official reappearance online, almost four decades down the line, has also proven to be contentious because of the voluntary censorship of content by the platform shemaroome.com, that too without having taken the filmmaker into confidence. Another official print on the YouTube channel called Kapoors of Bollywood has since been taken down.

The self-censorship can be interpreted as a sign of the film’s continued pertinence in speaking truth to power. The touchiness highlights the fact that little has changed since the 1980s when it comes to locating threat perception in our popular culture. Most weirdly, some changes appear to have been done to supposedly bring it on par with the current finesse in image-making and HD quality visuals, but make it lose out cloddishly on its narrative integrity and soul.

While the original was 121 minutes long, the new version streaming online has a run time of 114 minutes. “It shows an absence of moral compass. It’s unfair to me,” says Sharma of the arbitrary deletion of seven to eight minutes of the film and the random, inexplicable meddling with the technical and artistic aspects in the guise of remastering.