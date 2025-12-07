Lessons from yesterday

Social media had some wounding snippets of news this week: a bridegroom cruelly trolled for being dark, young people despairing of getting an education, and parents working themselves to the bone for their children’s sake. It made me want to share some personal history that reflects the ongoing struggle for respect and opportunity in our society, and how faith can fail.

My paternal grandmother, Lalita, was widowed at twenty-six. She and her children, my father and his elder sister Kanthi, were sent to her brothers as poor relatives. My father got everything, but the uncles did not think it necessary to educate Kanthi. Nevertheless, when Kanthi was eight, Lalita requested that she be sent to school so that she could earn her living one day.

The uncles said she would have to be married, but nobody suitable would marry a fatherless girl without money, so they would have to find Kanthi some poor man willing to take her for free. They said it was enough if she could read and do household accounts.