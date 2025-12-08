Foreign campuses trigger Indian concerns

The decision to allow foreign universities in India is not just a policy shift, but indicates a profound change in the politics and economics of higher education. During his visit earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a delegation of 14 university vice-chancellors, all of whom were exploring opportunities under the new University Grants Commission rules. The 2023 regulations allow the world’s top 500 universities to set up campuses in India. No doubt, it shows India’s openness to global partnerships. But behind the rhetoric lies a mix of economic, political, and ideological interests on both sides.

The National Education Policy 2020 aims to make the country a global education hub. However, instead of building up its own universities to reach that standard, the government has invited established Western players to fill the gap. And that raises a pertinent question: is India building a self-reliant education system, or merely outsourcing its academic aspirations?

From Britain’s perspective, the rationale is primarily financial. Once flush with endowments and stable funding, many UK universities are struggling now. Inflation, capped tuition fees, and shrinking government grants have left them running deficits. Making things worse, tighter visa rules have curbed international student inflows, which once contributed £37.4 billion annually to the UK economy. Faced with this challenge, expanding into India appears to be a smart business decision. With millions of English-speaking students and a booming middle class, India is a lucrative education market. It’s no surprise, therefore, that Starmer’s government is keen to tap into it.