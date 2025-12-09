Perils of an unchecked narrative

Contrary to the Election Commission’s boast that women’s turnout percentage in the 2025 election was the highest in 75 years, it was nothing extraordinary in number. About 1.4 crore women voted in the 2010 Bihar election, 1.9 crore in 2015, 2.1 crore in 2020 (Covid year), and 2.5 crore in 2025. If a student scores 75/100 (75 percent) one year and 77/90 (86 percent) the next, her score has only increased marginally; but her percentage increase looks much higher because the denominator is lower. This is exactly what happened with the EC’s women turnout percentage. Due to the cleaning up of voter lists through the special intensive revision, the denominator of total women electors was smaller than it would have been otherwise and inflating the turnout percentage.

Yes, for the first time, slightly more women than men voted, but that is as much a result of fewer-than-expected men voting due to male migration out of Bihar than any sudden increase in women voters. The women’s turnout in this election was merely a continuation of previous trends and was neither extraordinary nor sudden.

It is not even the case that women voters, lured by the cash scheme, shifted their support en masse from the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance to the ruling NDA. The percentage of women who voted for the opposition MGB in both the 2020 and 2025 election was the same at 37 percent. The NDA vote share increased by nearly 10 percentage points in 2025, driven by Chirag Paswan’s LJP party joining the alliance, and not by a shift of women’s votes. The increase in NDA vote share came equally from both men and women. This is clearly seen in districts such as Begusarai and Khagaria, where the NDA vote share increased by 18 percentage points; but the share of women voters remained the same as in 2020. So, neither was there a sudden sharp increase in women voters, nor was there a huge shift of them from the MGB to the NDA.