To vote or not is no longer the only question

The booth level officer, a lady, did not merely have to collect the form, but also to ensure that I was not an unmitigated liar by collecting details of corresponding entries made in the 2002 electoral rolls. There was no way she could have done that, because I was working in Geneva in 2002. Of course I had voted in the 2000s—in Delhi in 2008 and 2009—but the local authorities in Kerala could not connect with the Delhi electoral rolls despite the enormous strides we are reputed to have made in digital technology.

I have what they call an EPIC, a voter identity card. This card was obtained with little effort. The chief electoral officer had himself sent someone to assist me in providing the details. The validity of this card is now under threat because if an entry in my name and my wife’s name is not found on the 2002 rolls, I would be considered ‘untraceable’ and therefore cease to exist, as so many thousands of disenfranchised Bihari migrants who work for short periods in northern cities and in the more prosperous southern states of India.

It doesn’t matter to us if my wife and I are denied the right to vote. We are in our seventies, with little interest in politics and governance. I am, however, afraid that if our names are removed from the voters’ list, I may, at some future date, be deprived of citizenship rights as well. The way the bureaucracy is being given a free hand to oppress the ordinary citizen, this too is not beyond the realms of possibility. And I feel sorry for the hard-pressed booth level officers, some of whom have died by suicide, leaving their wives, children, and aged parents to fend for themselves. This has gone beyond the limits of bureaucratic excess—it has assumed the dimensions of tyranny.