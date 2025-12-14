Why IndiGo must learn the lesson Ambassador failed

Modern-day mega corporations are like empires. They are no exception to the failings of imperial hubris. When they become too big and powerful, most morph into blind, rapacious monsters. This may explain the fall of IndiGo, an iconic airline until a fortnight ago.

With 400-odd planes, well-turned-out cabin crews, on-time performance, a large network with over 2,000 flights connecting India every day, and no fatal accidents over 19 years of operations, becoming an airline of global standards was no mean achievement. The two founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, deserve accolades, though the former exited three years ago over an internal dispute.

But today, after two weeks of mayhem and uncontrollable flight cancellations, the airline stands disgraced. It took less than 19 days to destroy a seemingly unassailable reputation built over 19 years.

The initial trickle of delays began on November 1, when the new rules promulgated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation kicked in to provide more rest to pilots and reduce fatigue, thereby improving aviation safety by increasing weekly rest hours, redefining night duty hours, and limiting the number of night landings. It was a long-pending demand from the Indian Pilots’ Association to bring the rules into line with International Civil Aviation Organisation norms, which the airlines initially resisted adopting.