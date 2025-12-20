The Republic, carefully edited

In India, everything begins—and often ends—with the name. It is not merely an identifier but a marker, almost a serial number. One’s place in life, proximity to power and legitimacy in public discourse can depend on it. A name signals inheritance, ideology and location in the social order. This remains true despite our constitutional promise of equality, liberty, fraternity and justice. In practice, our democracy still resembles a pyramid—steep, hierarchical and acutely sensitive to who stands where and who is permitted to speak.

The modern nation-state ideas we continue to quote now feel tired, like slogans repeated long after belief has faded. The words remain, but the faith that once animated them has thinned. Symbols, too, are being quietly reworked to suit a different political temperament. They are no longer sites of shared meaning, but instruments of management.

Icons, after all, age badly in impatient times. They demand patience, historical memory and moral engagement—qualities increasingly seen as liabilities rather than virtues.

Rabindranath Tagore is a case in point. His poetry is rarely read today, his essays scarcely cited outside academic circles. He survives not as a thinker, but as a silhouette. Yet Jana Gana Mana thrives—not as literature but as ritual. It has become an industry: taught, practised, recorded, regulated. Children learn it before they learn who wrote it. Deviate from the authorised version and cultural alarms go off. Reverence here is procedural, not reflective.

Across the border in Bangladesh, youthful anger has taken a cruder, more violent turn—statues broken, legacies unsettled, history physically attacked. India prefers a gentler, more bureaucratic method. We do not smash. We edit.