Why bigger may not be better for brands in 2026

Brand managers and brand-thinkers will be in demand again. Startups of every kind will realise the ability of a brand that helps their offering stand apart from the rest. As technology brands took the route of being transactional in 2025, the year ahead promises to bring back relationships. Not yours and mine, which soured last year, but the relationships that define the umbilical connect between the brand and you as an individual user. A relationship status that shuns the transactional and moves more towards that end of the brand spectrum where companies invest in what moves people.

The recent fracas that IndiGo Airlines went through in December—where users did a quick flip from being ostensibly loyal brand-users to being very ardent, unforgiving and vitriolic critics in five days flat—is a clear case in point of the transactional brand being a weak thing to be.

For the customer then, this is good news. Brands are going to, once again, get a little more real than they have become. They will respect humans. Many will set up real call-centres once again with real people answering your real calls. The automated bots, that do little with limited interface today, are going to be relegated to a less important corner of competence. Till a self-aware and autonomous form of artificial intelligence arrives, of course. And that shall be a fun moment to wait for.

The good news then: 2026 will see responsible companies of both the heritage and new-age kind re-embrace the art, science, and philosophy of branding. ‘Long-termism’ is going to be back. Startup ‘now-termism’ is going to have a few takers. Branding is going to be back with a whimper, if not a bang.