Budget 2025: Neither a halwa, nor a biryani

The FM claimed the government will forego Rs 1 lakh crore through this relief to the salaried class, which could benefit 1.5 million people, as per the tax statistics for the assessment year 2023-24. What the FM didn’t mention is that even after this, the salaried class pays more in total taxes than corporates, and is the largest contributor to the increase in tax revenues. GST, a regressive tax on consumption that everyone from the extreme poor to the ultra rich pay at the same rate, accounts for 28 percent of the gross tax revenues. A reduction in GST rates would have been far more equitable and effective to spur demand for goods and services. But evidently, the FM was more interested in pandering for headlines than a more comprehensive economic framework.

Strangely, the budget was in dissonance with the Economic Survey despite both emanating from a few metres of each other in North Block. The survey called for the government to ‘get out of the way’ and build trust in people to foster growth. The budget seeks to ‘get more in the way’ through a series of measures on import duties, setting up of new boards, councils and committees and shifting definitions of what constitute small and micro businesses.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, when India was getting global acclaim for its information technology industry and winners of global beauty pageants, it was famously said that the nation did well in ‘IT and beauty’ because the government understood neither, and hence didn’t get in the way. This budget reversed it through a needless splurge of taxpayer funds on start-ups, where the private sector has already demonstrated its capacity to fund.

When there is palpable nervousness about Donald Trump’s promise to upend the global economic order, the budget does very little to soothe nerves and outline a cohesive vision for India’s role in the new order. While protectionism and economic nationalism may be in other nations’ interest, history has shown exporting is the path to prosperity for developing nations like India. It’s laudable that the FM recognised this and, for the first time, highlighted exports as a pillar of growth, but the budget did very little to articulate a comprehensive export strategy. Exports need a combination of market access, flexible currency, low import duties and business incentives. Instead, what we got was a spattering of customs duty cuts on some items.