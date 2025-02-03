With DeepSeek’s arrival, I had briefly thought China was winning. I was wrong. A genius thought system—AI— that is integrally programmed to develop great blanks in its knowledge can only be unreliable, because it cannot simulate the way the human brain works. The American AIs try their best to learn to be human in its thinking, and apparently censor nothing. It is a reflection of the functioning of American democracy.

This is why Donald Trump is in power in the US. In the last decade or so, the fringe in culture and politics was taking over the centre-stage. Then, American society enforced its political, cultural and economic corrections. The great number of executive diktats that Trump issued are perhaps tsarist. But some of them are already being challenged in courts. The rest, too, will meet natural resistance.

Such organic politics, and checks and balances are not likely to happen in China. The Tiananmen Square protests, for example, were aimed at political and economic reforms. But they ended in hundreds of lives lost. China wanted the ‘correction’ forgotten. And now its AI, reflecting its politics, has wiped it out of its memory.

That China’s most disruptive AI can conveniently work towards a collective consciousness, blanking out whatever it wants to, means that the free market model with all its cruel faults is still the way to go. But it is a disturbing thought that its AI can selectively do away with memory. It is an indication of where we might be heading if the Chinese model of civilisation prevails. This is the kind of AI that might easily turn rogue, kill.

In this context, recall the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. After a painful breakup, Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her lover Joel (Jim Carrey) from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he chooses to go through the same procedure. In the end, they realise that the painful past is inextricable with all the beautiful things they shared. They decide to get back together and share the erased past once again from taped recordings. In the Chinese model of civilisation, the past is unreal.

As a parting shot, I asked DeepSeek: Is President Xi a great leader?

DeepSeek: Sorry, that’s beyond my current scope. Let’s talk about something else.

