Bringing young Indians to corridors of power

With energy, creativity and an inherent drive to challenge the status quo, young Indians hold the key to the future that would reflect their aspirations. Yet, for far too long, their voices have been marginalised in the corridors of power, their potential confined to the peripheries of decision-making.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to invite one lakh young individuals without political backgrounds to actively participate in politics marks a watershed in Indian democracy. For the first time, the government may be opening doors for common young Indians to engage in policy making and governance. This initiative is a step toward inclusivity and decentralisation.

Traditionally, Indian politics has been dominated by seasoned leaders with decades of experience. While their wisdom and institutional knowledge are invaluable, the system often lacks the fresh perspectives that young minds can offer. Youth participation in politics is not merely an idealistic aspiration but a necessity in today’s rapidly changing world. The challenges we face—from climate change and digital transformation to unemployment and inequality—demand bold and creative solutions.

By inviting youth into the political arena, we are not merely offering them a seat at the table, we are enabling them to reshape the table itself. Young leaders can bridge the gap between grassroots realities and policymaking. They can also leverage technology and social media to foster transparency, accountability and citizen engagement.

However, this is not without challenges. Are we, as a society, prepared to place our trust in young, relatively inexperienced leaders? Do our existing political frameworks provide enough mentorship and support to help them succeed?

The role of the youth, as we look ahead to the next century, is imperative to chart a long-term vision for India’s development. What kind of nation do we want? How can today’s youth contribute to this vision?