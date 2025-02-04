Bringing young Indians to corridors of power

With energy, creativity and an inherent drive to challenge the status quo, young Indians hold the key to the future that would reflect their aspirations. Yet, for far too long, their voices have been marginalised in the corridors of power, their potential confined to the peripheries of decision-making.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to invite one lakh young individuals without political backgrounds to actively participate in politics marks a watershed in Indian democracy. For the first time, the government may be opening doors for common young Indians to engage in policy making and governance. This initiative is a step toward inclusivity and decentralisation.
Traditionally, Indian politics has been dominated by seasoned leaders with decades of experience. While their wisdom and institutional knowledge are invaluable, the system often lacks the fresh perspectives that young minds can offer. Youth participation in politics is not merely an idealistic aspiration but a necessity in today’s rapidly changing world. The challenges we face—from climate change and digital transformation to unemployment and inequality—demand bold and creative solutions.
By inviting youth into the political arena, we are not merely offering them a seat at the table, we are enabling them to reshape the table itself. Young leaders can bridge the gap between grassroots realities and policymaking. They can also leverage technology and social media to foster transparency, accountability and citizen engagement.
However, this is not without challenges. Are we, as a society, prepared to place our trust in young, relatively inexperienced leaders? Do our existing political frameworks provide enough mentorship and support to help them succeed?
The role of the youth, as we look ahead to the next century, is imperative to chart a long-term vision for India’s development. What kind of nation do we want? How can today’s youth contribute to this vision?
Our PM’s dream of a socially inclusive India can be a cornerstone of this vision. Young leaders must champion policies that promote equitable access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. The youth’s innovative and adaptive mindset makes them uniquely positioned to lead the fight against climate change as well. By adopting sustainable practices and advocating for green policies, they can ensure a harmonious balance between development and conservation.
They are at the forefront of the digital revolution and can transform India into a global technological powerhouse. Initiatives like Digital India and Skill India need to be scaled up to prepare the next generation for emerging industries. The involvement of young people in politics can invigorate India’s democratic institutions. A politically aware and active youth can counterbalance the erosion of democratic norms, ensuring that governance remains transparent, accountable and people-centric.
As we embark on this journey of youth empowerment, it is crucial to engage in self-reflection. Are we doing enough to create an environment where young people feel encouraged to participate in politics? Do our educational institutions foster critical thinking and civic responsibility? Are we willing to accept the occasional failures and missteps that come with youthful experimentation?
How can we ensure youth participation transcends tokenism? Parties must go beyond symbolic gestures and provide meaningful platforms for young leaders to contribute. Civil society, too, has a role to play in nurturing a politically conscious and socially aware youth.
PM Modi’s initiative is a bold experiment in democratisation. It signals a shift from dynastic and elitist politics to a more inclusive model. However, its success hinges on implementation. For this programme to be transformative, prioritise meritocracy over patronage and create mechanisms for continuous mentorship and training.
Parties must also embrace this change by creating internal structures that allow for greater youth representation. Quotas for young candidates, leadership training programmes and transparent selection processes can go a long way in institutionalising youth participation.
The media and civil society must act as watchdogs to ensure this initiative does not become a mere publicity stunt. Constructive criticism and accountability are essential to its success.
India stands at a crossroads. The decisions we make today will shape the nation’s destiny for decades to come. By empowering the youth and embracing their ideas, we can create a society that is not only prosperous but also just, inclusive and sustainable.
Swami Vivekananda’s words continue to inspire: “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.” It is time for India’s youth to rise to the occasion, to step out of their comfort zones and into the corridors of power. But this is not a journey they can undertake alone. It requires the collective will of society—parents, educators, political leaders and citizens—to support them.
Let us envision a Bharat where young leaders lead the charge toward a brighter future. A Bharat where politics is not a profession but a mission and an opportunity. A Bharat that, a hundred years from now, stands as a beacon of hope, unity and progress for the world.
(Views are personal)
Shaurya Doval | Member, Governing Council, India Foundation