CRPF: Stretching thin to protect & serve

The induction of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) into more and more VVIP/VIP security duties has created skepticism in the minds of at least some concerned internal security experts. There is no doubt that with its versatility and traditionally flexible operational procedures, if any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is to be depended on for this, the CRPF eminently qualifies for it. But the problem is the overstretching of its role and the consequent pressure on the force’s sanctioned strength

The CRPF remains one the major feeder organisations providing personnel to man both the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guard (NSG) on deputation ever since their inception. This ensures that these elite organisations get the best personnel, that too when they are young, fit and at their best. It also provides greater professional opportunities and much-needed family life to hundreds of personnel deprived of static postings due to operational reasons.

So in a way, it suits both the borrowing organisations and the feeder forces. Collaterally, feeder forces like the CRPF have a vast pool of repatriated men with expertise in VIP security matters.

With the Central Industrial Security Force taking over parliament security, the Parliament Duty Group , a special unit of the CRPF hitherto dedicated to ensuring security to parliament, is also available to ensure security to political dignitaries whose NSG cover has been recently withdrawn.