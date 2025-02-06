Planning social security cover for gig workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s mention of online platform workers’ welfare in her budget speech has brought cheers to this new-age workforce as well as policymakers. The FM made two announcements on the subject: first, that gig workers will be provided health insurance under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana; and second, such workers will be issued identity cards through the e-Shram portal, which is expected to benefit 1 crore workers.

The announcements couldn’t have come at a better time, given the increasing precarity and insecurity of such workers reported in recent months. Let me put this in perspective with the progress already made on this front.

This workforce, which has emerged in recent years all over the world, is there in almost every sector of the gig economy—food delivery, ride-hailing, e-commerce and other professional services. Unlike traditional work, which has stringent entry barriers with defined work hours and payment structures, platform-based gig work is characterised by independent contracting with flexible hours and performance-linked remuneration.

About a century ago, John Maynard Keynes had predicted three-hour shifts or 15-hour work weeks in his pivotal essay, ‘The Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren’. Many western countries are shifting towards this trend. India is way behind; but the gig model at least provides a flexibility to break away from the traditional model, a state of ‘liquid modernity’, as sociologist Zygmunt Bauman called a society characterised by flexibility, uncertainty and continuous transformation.

The gig economy already accounts for up to 12 percent of the global labour market, numbering an estimated 435 million, as per a recent World Bank report. In India, the Niti Aayog estimates the gig workforce to be around 12.7 million in 2024-25, which may reach 23.5 million by 2029-30. Citing another study, the latest Economic Survey states that the e-commerce industry in India is experiencing a swift expansion, with its business-to-consumer market estimated to grow from $83 billion in 2022 to $150 billion by 2026, showing a compounded growth of 15.9 percent a year.

Considering these emerging trends, the government brought the landmark Code on Social Security, 2020, as part of larger labour reforms, subsuming nine existing central labour laws. The code introduced concepts like gig and platform workers and made provisions for their welfare in areas of life and disability, accident insurance, health and maternity cover, pension and creche facilities; financing is possible through a Social Security Fund and monitoring through a National Social Security Board.