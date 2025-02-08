How to make coaching centres redundant

A well-known chain of coaching centres abruptly shut down at some locations recently and left a large number of students in the lurch. The news was disturbing, but unsurprising. Prior to this, another coaching giant was dragged to the courts by creditors, leaving behind a trail of unpaid salaries and disrupting the lives of its students.

There is sufficient awareness about the unreliability and exploitative practices of shadow education institutions. The recent Tamil film Vettaiyan highlights how coaching centres lure students with the promise of 100 percent success in competitive exams, aggressive upselling and foisting of loans on students. Many students and parents found this graphic portrayal relatable.

Coaching centres have come under criticism for lack of infrastructure, faking stories of successful candidates and putting students under intense pressure. Tragic suicides of students who trusted this system for a better future, point to deep fault lines. Coaching institutions have leveraged the deficiencies in the school education system and the system of entrance tests for higher education and competitive examinations for employment, growing in reach and influence.

The size of the private tutoring industry in India in 2024 was around Rs 58,000 crore. It is expected to grow at 15 percent a year. As long as the present preference for STEM education and the system of entrance exams for higher education persist, coaching centres will continue to thrive. But the moot point is that they have managed to diminish the experience of school education, especially in the later years. Several institutes tie up with schools and get students to exclusively pursue the engineering or medical entrance examination syllabus. Students enrol in such dummy schools to focus on cracking competitive examinations. The vital years in a student’s life are thus skewed, leading to mental and physical health challenges.

The proliferation of the shadow education industry is a global phenomenon, especially in countries where academic excellence is considered important. The need for reform in the education system as well as in the method of deciding eligibility for professional courses has been a matter of discussion for many years. The National Education Policy 2020 talks about the shift to formative assessments as opposed to summative assessments, as well as the need to eliminate coaching classes. Improving the quality of school education by investing in good teachers, paying them salaries commensurate with their qualifications will effectively improve learning outcomes.