Lesson from Israel: How small can be effective

My ten days in Israel were some of the most absorbing, intense, immersive and transformative. Though I have visited over 50 countries and lived in several, there is no other place like this small but vibrant nation. Why? Because Israelis, regardless of their huge ethnic and ideological diversity, really love their country and own up the responsibility of its well-being as no one else does. Not surprising, given how fraught and hard-fought their nation state is. More than being an individual, being part of the nation is the primary identity of citizens.
A paradox, or should I say miracle, of ancient history and modern innovation, of conflict and peace, of desert and verdant agriculture, Israel is utterly unique. It is an almost-zero crime society, with a highly engaged citizenry. It enjoys a high degree of freedom and democracy. Radically opposed views and lively, sometimes loud, discussions are very much a part of its daily routine. None is afraid to speak their mind or criticise their elected leaders. It is, moreover, a “flat” society, with hardly any class distinctions or social hierarchies. Yes, there are rich and poor, but none of the feudal culture, clannishness, caste coteries or sycophancy that we see in India.
Israel is also high on competence, innovation, and hard work, making it a startup nation. From desalination, water conservation and brilliant food technology to high-end research and innovation in cybersecurity, agriculture, and health tech, Israel is committed to excellence in all walks of life. Despite all the odds stacked against them, they have done well; despite all the benefits (cultural, historic, and geographical) on our side, we are still lagging. We are very comfortable with mediocrity and the stultifying law of averages. Every day in Israel reminded me of how lucky we are—and how far behind our potential.
Israel, with US backing, is creating a new Middle East. Can India create a new Indian sub-continent, Indian Ocean ecumene, and more? Such questions, much before President Donald Trump’s astonishing declaration that he was planning to take over the Gaza strip, struck several members of the Indian delegation invited to visit Israel recently. The visit was organised by the Israeli-run NGO Sharaka. Sharaka, an Arabic word for ‘coming together’—that is how we have the Urdu-Hindi shareek, meaning ‘to join’—is committed to promoting the Abraham Accords.
Presided over by Trump in his earlier term in September 2020, the Abraham Accords succeeded in normalising diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Member countries included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Saudi Arabia, too, was expected to follow suit, but the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, changed everything. It also brought to the fore Israeli military might as never before. The small Jewish state, the only one in the world, struck back fiercely. It not only eliminated the top leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah, but considerably weakened arch-enemy Iran and precipitated a regime change in Syria.
On the positive side, there is really no limit to the extent to which the friendship and cooperation between India and Israel can grow. Indeed, to my mind, our collaboration should not be confined to the geo-strategic, economic, or even the technological vertical. The greatest and most beneficial fruits of this fertile partnership will be intellectual, cultural, spiritual, and civilisational. This latter set will, naturally, subsume the former.
India’s ties with Israel have already been decoupled with our relations with other Arab and Muslim nations. We can and must—as the Modi administration has demonstrated—cultivate and enjoy excellent links with both. Also, we must decouple India’s Israel ties with our sizeable Muslim population of over 200 million.
Actually, this does not really pose a problem. Except for occasional Muslim radicals, I doubt that Indian Muslims automatically hate Jews or Israel. In fact, India is possibly the only country in the world without the slightest trace of antisemitism. Right after the horrific Hamas attack, many Indians offered to enlist to fight on behalf of beleaguered Israelis. They had to be turned down by the Israel embassy and consulates. This outpouring of support fills Israelis with wonder and gratitude. No one else has so much admiration and goodwill for Israel as we in India do. No wonder many young Israelis spend their break right after compulsory army service in India. In addition to being safe and welcoming, India is also very inexpensive.
Israel’s response in Gaza has been brutal and hard-hitting. But when the officially stated ideology of Hamas is the annihilation of Israel, it would be disingenuous to hold only the latter to higher standards. Especially given the unprecedented barbarism and depravity of the October 7 attack.
Historically, Jews have been reviled, vilified, persecuted, driven out of many lands—especially across Christian Europe—and almost exterminated by Hitler in the Holocaust for no fault of theirs. Though other tribes, nations, and people have also suffered pogroms, massacres, and genocide, there is nothing in human history comparable to what the Jews suffered. And yet they are, according to their own scriptures, God’s chosen. They love life and are grateful for its gifts, including having their own state.
Indians, especially Hindus, have also faced hatred, mass destruction and desecration of their holy shrines and sites, slavery, jijiya taxation, conquest, loot, plunder, mass murder, rape, conversion, and civilisational extinction. Yet, we never lost our holy land, Bharatavarsha, India, Hindustan. We are a country of over 1.5 million today, with some of the most fertile lands in the world, endowed with all the natural resources and human talent that we could wish for—truly sujalam suphalam, as immortalised by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in Vande Mataram.
Israel is a nation of only 10 million in an area of about 22,000 sq km, which makes it roughly the size of Manipur. India is 150 times its size, both in population and area. Yet, I am convinced after my trip that the relationship need not be as asymmetrical as these numbers suggest. Indeed, India has as much to learn and benefit from Israel as Israel from us.
Makarand R Paranjape | Author and commentator