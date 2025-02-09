Lesson from Israel: How small can be effective

My ten days in Israel were some of the most absorbing, intense, immersive and transformative. Though I have visited over 50 countries and lived in several, there is no other place like this small but vibrant nation. Why? Because Israelis, regardless of their huge ethnic and ideological diversity, really love their country and own up the responsibility of its well-being as no one else does. Not surprising, given how fraught and hard-fought their nation state is. More than being an individual, being part of the nation is the primary identity of citizens.

A paradox, or should I say miracle, of ancient history and modern innovation, of conflict and peace, of desert and verdant agriculture, Israel is utterly unique. It is an almost-zero crime society, with a highly engaged citizenry. It enjoys a high degree of freedom and democracy. Radically opposed views and lively, sometimes loud, discussions are very much a part of its daily routine. None is afraid to speak their mind or criticise their elected leaders. It is, moreover, a “flat” society, with hardly any class distinctions or social hierarchies. Yes, there are rich and poor, but none of the feudal culture, clannishness, caste coteries or sycophancy that we see in India.

Israel is also high on competence, innovation, and hard work, making it a startup nation. From desalination, water conservation and brilliant food technology to high-end research and innovation in cybersecurity, agriculture, and health tech, Israel is committed to excellence in all walks of life. Despite all the odds stacked against them, they have done well; despite all the benefits (cultural, historic, and geographical) on our side, we are still lagging. We are very comfortable with mediocrity and the stultifying law of averages. Every day in Israel reminded me of how lucky we are—and how far behind our potential.

Israel, with US backing, is creating a new Middle East. Can India create a new Indian sub-continent, Indian Ocean ecumene, and more? Such questions, much before President Donald Trump’s astonishing declaration that he was planning to take over the Gaza strip, struck several members of the Indian delegation invited to visit Israel recently. The visit was organised by the Israeli-run NGO Sharaka. Sharaka, an Arabic word for ‘coming together’—that is how we have the Urdu-Hindi shareek, meaning ‘to join’—is committed to promoting the Abraham Accords.