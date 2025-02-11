The many ways America first hurts global trade

When he visits Washington tomorrow, Narendra Modi would need to bank on the excellent personal relationship he enjoys with Donald Trump to stave off possibilities of higher tariffs on more exports from India. Last week, Trump announced plans to impose ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on many countries, with indications that India could be in the crosshairs. This week, he imposed across-the-board tariffs on steel and aluminium imports that affect India too; but it’s not targeted at India alone.

The announcements signal a major escalation of Trump’s strategy to dismantle the existing trade order and reshape relationships in keeping with his ‘America First’ policy. It supports the unilateral use of trade policy instruments to protect the “American economy, the American worker, and national security interests”. It disregards the principles of fair play that form the basis of the multilaterally agreed rules for the orderly conduct of global trade. The intent of the new US administration is hardly surprising, as Trump has underlined that “the most important element of [his] plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity”.

The first set of tariffs was announced last month against three countries—Canada, Mexico and China. Though the implementation of a 25 percent tariff hike for the US’s two neighbours was postponed by a month, the 10 percent hike on China is being levied.

In several ways, the America First trade policy is not only an extension, but is a significantly more potent form of trade unilateralism that Trump had pursued during his first term in office. Even before he assumed charge this time, Trump had promised to rewrite trade agreements “to achieve or maintain the general level of reciprocal and mutually advantageous concessions”. He had declared that his administration would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on India, arguing, “[I]f they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they’re taxing us, and we haven’t been taxing them”. Trump has clearly been targeting India’s relatively higher tariffs and has in the past labelled the country as the “tariff king”.

Trump’s commerce secretary Howard Lutnick emphasised during his recent Senate confirmation hearings that reciprocity was “going to be a key topic for the Trump administration”. He favoured the use of across-the-board import taxes to strong-arm trade partners into lowering their tariffs on US exports.

Trump’s threat puts at serious risk the agreements on tariff liberalisation that the US entered into with WTO members while acceding to the multilateral trading system. These agreements took into consideration the ability and institutional capacities of countries to adopt lower tariffs, and allowed developing countries like India to maintain relatively higher tariffs to prevent disruption in sensitive sectors.