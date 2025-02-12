The urgent need for a national skill census

India’s demographic transition will see it emerge as the most populous nation in the working age group by 2030. However, while the overall unemployment rate is only 4.1 percent, youth unemployment remains a serious issue at above 12 percent. The situation is further enervated by the low share of 4.7 percent of the total workforce having been trained. A National Skill Census might help fill this gap.

While caste-based census issues have taken most of the political discourse, Karnataka 2023, along with Haryana and Maharashtra 2024, have found their voters focusing more on jobs, development and safety. The MSME is rising to challenges with schemes like ‘Approaches for MSME Development 2024’ and a new executive development programme aimed at reducing the skill gap. The India Skills Report 2024 emphasises how skill will determine global competitiveness and inclusive growth, especially with AI steering the future of work in the MSME sector.

As of 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government mapped skills within the migrant worker population of about 2.35 million, identifying a skills matrix to facilitate fit job placements for those returning home. The survey incorporated the mapping of 94 categories of labourers to match workers with MSME organisations. In such amicable terms with major industry bodies like the Indian Industry Association and the Confederation of Indian Industry, jobs were promised for about 11.5 lakh workers, with 2.5 lakh by the real estate sector and 7 lakh provided by other sectors.

In May 2021, the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement was signed by India and the UK to facilitate legal movement of students and professionals. By 2024, cooperation was focused on scaffolding skills. An important initiative was connecting India’s National Career Service portal with the UK job platform.

India and the UAE launched a pilot project to align India’s skill development programmes with UAE’s job requirements. The NSDC partnered with the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to standardise qualifications.

In October 2024, the Andhra Pradesh government initiated India’s first-ever skill census, which began in the Mangalagiri constituency and Thullur mandal. The initiative was aimed at analysing skill sets across 1,63,421 families to promote employment opportunities and bridge gaps between industry and workforce skills. The data gathering efforts were led by some 675 enumerators with an app called Naipunyam, targeting individuals aged 18-40.

What hampered the pilot run of the app was data collection. To gather the information, the enumerators were supposed to make candidates login with authentication through OTP, but many candidates refused to cooperate and provide their OTPs to the enumerators, thereby slowing down the process. Ritwik Mehta