The Kumbh of digital spirituality

You need someone to guide you on what kind of puja is right for you, the right time and what all do you need. Traditionally, a neighbourhood pandit would do this. It’s not easy to find one in new surroundings. So, we see so many apps to find a pandit or book a puja for a fee. The upside is that you will find what you need; the downside is that you would never know the authenticity. Quality, as of now, seems to be a big question mark. However, most platforms thrive on the fact that most consumers have near-zero knowledge of the rituals and mantras.

Online pujas and live darshans are the biggest space covered in the last couple of years. NRIs make for the primary audience—a case of a perfect win-win, as they can get a puja performed for a small cost. The challenge here is to have a collaborative network with large, prominent temples. In the future, temples may choose to collaborate with one or two platforms for digital access to their daily rituals. So, an app’s success would depend on these networks as well as trust-building.

One app even enables you to create your own temple on your mobile phone. You can offer all your pujas in this virtual temple that is always with you. The good part is that you can set reminders for your puja schedules. The downside—I hate to see the same mobile taken to washrooms or being touched with dirty hands.

Then there are sub-domains like astrology, which are probably the biggest success story in the technology-led spirituality space, with a lot of untapped potential. Then is also pilgrimage management, that has a lot of scope for innovation to cater to specific needs for pilgrims that are different from other tourists.

As our shastras would say, everything should adapt as per desh, kaal and paristhiti (space, time and circumstances). So does the medium for our spiritual pursuits.

Anuradha Goyal

Author and founder of IndiTales

Follow her on X @anuradhagoyal