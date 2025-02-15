Trumpistan: Global chaos in slow motion

The world is perched precariously between possibility and probability. Across the globe, in national capitals and financial markets, it would seem the future has been put on a pause—heads of state and CEOs have adopted Donald J Trump’s catch phrase, “We will see what happens.” The Trumpian stance is designed to liberate him from detailing his ideas, while leaving him free to align conviction with convenience.

In the 25-odd days Trump has been in office, he has unleashed a tsunami of words, ideas and actions designed to upend the existing rule-based world order. A data point illustrates the blitzkrieg. The 47th US president has signed 64 executive orders between January 20 and February 14, and more are on the way—in sharp contrast in his first presidency as the 45th incumbent, during which he signed 55 executive orders in all of 2017.

The chaos unleashed by Trump is unravelling in slow-motion. The articulations of a remarkable collision of notions and nuances, with attendant twists and turns, have disrupted assumptions and expectations. There are many streams of consciousness. Such is the array that the common refrain prefacing any question or interpretation is not what he said, but when he said what.

The migration of the tariff policy from targeted rates to universal tariffs to reciprocal tariffs—even as confirmations of the nominated commerce secretary and trade representative are awaited—illuminates the saga. This week, barely hours before his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs. The barefaced tactic aside, the idea itself is not new and owes its origins to the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act initiated by Franklin D Roosevelt in 1934.