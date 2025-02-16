The united states of inequality

To live in peninsular or south India means, for the most part, to live in a more prosperous India than the Great Indian Plain (GIP), a polite geographical name for northern and eastern India.

The peninsular states have per capita incomes (PCIs) at least double that of most GIP states. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have PCIs close to Indonesia’s. But Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are poorer than Nepal. Human development—as measured by life expectancy, health, educational attainment, and poverty ratios—in the GIP is comparable to that of the poorest countries. In the peninsula, it compares favourably with upper middle-income countries.

The difference between the GIP and the peninsula is the same as between India and China. The former is only ahead of the latter in population. China and the peninsula are more advanced than India and the GIP on every other count.

This has led to talk in the peninsula about “subsidies” given by the peninsular states to the poor GIP states. To be sure, political power is vested in the GIP, and an obscurantist, Hindi-imposing nationalist government is in power at the Centre and in most of the GIP, fuelling the optics of discrimination.

The lazy ignoring of the peninsula in constituting successive finance commissions—the 15th commission had zero members from the peninsula—the increasing preponderance of senior Central government officials and armed forces chiefs from the GIP, the favouritism shown to GIP states when promoting foreign investment, and the disgraceful behaviour of GIP-born governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in subverting the work of duly elected state governments have further fuelled this resentment.

But the vacuity and pettiness of the Centre should not blind the peninsula to two disturbing facts. One, while inequality has stalled progress in the GIP, it poses an equal impediment to further progress in the peninsula. And two, the peninsula shares many retrograde social and low-fraternity characteristics with the GIP.

If there is a country in the world that can host a museum of inequality, it is India. Income, asset, property and inter-generational inequalities are ubiquitous across the country. The gap has increased with the nation’s growth explosion and is as much a part of the India story as the boom in mutual funds.