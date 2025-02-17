Dilemma of desperate deportees

When you leave a country, you leave much behind.

Pardeep and Vijay Saini from Punjab, aged 22 and 19, smuggled themselves into the wheel-bay of a British Airways flight to Heathrow. When the plane reached an altitude of around 40,000 feet, the temperature around them would have plummeted to -40°C. About 10 hours later, as the plane was about to land, the wheel bay opened and Vijay landed in England head first, dead on arrival. Pardeep was unconscious and taken to a hospital. By the time he recovered, he was both an illegal immigrant and a hero. He was about to be deported. Humanitarian groups intervened. Last heard, he was settled in Wembley, a family man. The Sainis’ great escape from India took place in October 1996.

Cut to the present. Last Saturday, a third plane-lot of illegal immigrants apprehended in the US landed in Amritsar. There will be thousands more, forced to return to the land they fled for a better quality of life. The Sainis were lower middle class. The illegal immigrants returning from the US are mostly landed middle class: each would have spent up to `50 lakh to middlemen for taking the ‘dunki’ (donkey) route and settling abroad.

The donkey route is how the aspirants fly to visa-free countries such as Ecuador or Serbia, followed by overland journeys across multiple borders, including crossings through deserts, jungles or sea routes. Many migrants travel through Central America to reach the US via Mexico, or attempt entry into Europe through Turkey and the Balkans.

The path to happiness is paved with grief. Only recently, a family—father, mother and two kids—perished in a snowy winter near the Canadian border. These are not criminals, just a normal, harmless family who broke a law or two to be happy. The pursuit of happiness is often fatal.

The point to note is that whether it is the Saini brothers then or the middle-class deportees now, the urge to run away from India is abiding. That great old notion that life is elsewhere. Which also explains why so many refugees from Bangladesh are in India—numbering around 20 million, as Kiren Rijiju told parliament as the then minister of state for home affairs. One must suppose a refugee is one who takes his ‘unwantedness elsewhere’, as the late Vijay Nambisan said in his poem ‘Madras Central’.

Unlike in the past, the so-called illegal migrants of these days have some liquidity and are open to all kinds of work. When they set out, they clearly had some money. Without this they could not have embarked on their journeys. Many of them sold land, mortgaged property, or took crippling loans to finance their expeditions. Now back home, they have no jobs, no money and, in some cases, no acceptance from families who see them as burdens. Their boys and girls have come back in masks, without bulging suitcases.