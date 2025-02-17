Tackling Trump's turnaround on diversity track

In his second innings, Donald Trump is vigorously stirring the pot of discussion, debate, dissent and turmoil across the globe. No country is out of the reach of the power and presence of the US. While the world’s largest economy has held this status for years, its pinch is being felt all too overtly in the beginning months of 2025. What happens in the US touches all else in some way or the other.

After a big win in the elections, Trump is making every day ‘bigly’ special. In many ways, Make America Great Again or MAGA is not just an election slogan that brought him back. It’s become a part of everyday action that is making America and the world sit up and get talking. Some weeping as well.

Let me peep into the actions on DEI—diversity, equity and inclusion—initiatives that have been announced and implemented in one week flat as part of the early momentum of presidential actions. Trump has ordered federal agencies to discontinue diversity programmes and contracts. He has declared it in big and bold Trump letters, and has announced that there are just two genders now and in the future. Washrooms in the US will not have gender of choice identity. Instead, they will be named by biological sex. There are just two colours, and nothing in between. There are just two genders, man and woman.

The federal government and agency diktat has very quickly cascaded into acceptance across the private sector. Large numbers of companies have embraced Trumpism without a whimper of dissent on DEI. The notable big exception being McKinsey, which says it will continue on its DEI track with their line of thought being ‘diversity in our meritocracy’ for their employees from 140-odd nationalities.

What, then, is the fate of the much-celebrated DEI initiatives of yore? The year 2017 had emerged as the big year of DEI rollouts across governments, the private sector and in every space of work. India itself embraced it as a reasonably central part of its goal. Private sector companies of India in particular went out on a limb. Every company had a DEI portfolio carved out. DEI had to be part of every initiative there was to run and celebrate within the company. Companies even went in to incorporate a third bathroom in the plans for their new and existing offices.