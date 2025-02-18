A return of luddite fears

In 1811, armed with hammers and desperation, a band of English textile workers stormed factories to smash the mechanised looms that threatened their livelihoods. These ‘Luddites’ weren’t resisting technology itself—they were fighting an economic shift that had no place for them. Fast forward two centuries: the anxiety remains, though the machines have changed.

In 2016, when AlphaGo dismantled world champion Lee Sedol at the ancient game of Go—long thought to be beyond machine capabilities—tech writer Kevin Kelly issued a chilling prediction: “Before AI, a job was safe if it required intelligence. Now, those are the first to go.” The Economic Survey 2024-25 wrestles with this same conundrum: will artificial intelligence be a force for empowerment or an architect of obsolescence?

The survey dedicates a chapter to the impact of AI on employment, portraying it as both a challenge and an opportunity. However, the analysis is rooted in theoretical optimism, assuming that institutional mechanisms will adequately mitigate disruptions. While acknowledging risks such as job displacement, inequality and the concentration of AI benefits among a few firms, the survey provides solutions that may downplay the account for the scale and speed of AI-driven changes.

Today, AI is not only taking over repetitive jobs, but also jobs that require critical thinking. In healthcare, AI systems like DeepMind can diagnose diseases from medical images more accurately than radiologists, while Watson provides personalised oncological treatment recommendations by analysing vast amounts of clinical data. In criminal justice, tools like COMPAS assess recidivism risk more consistently than judges, and predictive policing algorithms help law enforcement allocate resources based on crime patterns. In education, AI-driven platforms like DreamBox and Khan Academy tailor learning experiences to individual students. In financial services, AI models power algorithmic trading for faster, more accurate market predictions, and fraud detection systems block suspicious transactions in real-time.