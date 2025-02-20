Don't choke education budget to enforce NEP

School education has been the subject of many disputes in India, particularly regarding what and how to teach. One recent dispute involves Chief Minister M K Stalin’s strong condemnation of the Union government for reallocating funds intended for Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme to other, BJP-ruled states.

This is not an isolated incident. More and more states ruled by opposition parties have accused the Centre of discrimination in distributing discretionary transfers.

The funds due for Tamil Nadu under the SSA were not released on the pretext that the state government had not signed a memorandum for implementing the PM-Shri schools, which requires implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu—which this state and many others have vehemently opposed.

Freezing funds that constitute 7-8 percent of the state school education budget to impose a centralising agenda of the Union Government, which directly impacts lakhs of students, isn’t just a blot on federalistic ethos, but is also a travesty of Indian democracy. Denying a state funds recommended by the constitutionally mandated 15th Finance Commission—unless it complies with the Centre’s arbitrary and legally non-binding policies—is nothing short of authoritarian coercion.

The Tamil Nadu government has been implementing a number of commendable aspects of the NEP through schemes such as Ennum Ezhuthum (for foundational literacy and numeracy), Pudhumai Penn (guidance for girl students to get into higher education), and the CM Breakfast scheme, many of which pre-date the NEP’s rollout.

On a number of fronts the state has surpassed NEP targets. For instance, the NEP aims to achieve a 50 percent gross enrolment ratio by 2030. But Tamil Nadu’s GER in 2022 was already 51 percent, making it almost a decade ahead in implementation.

The Tamil Nadu government has primarily objected to the NEP on two grounds: the three-language policy with significant curriculum changes, and implementing the 5+3+4 system.

Imposition of the three-language formula is being viewed as a measure to pave the way for Hindi to enter through the backdoor. A 2022 information request revealed that the Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu did not have a single Tamil Teacher.

Paragraph 4.5 of the NEP initially states, “The three languages learned by children will be the choice of states and of course the students themselves.” But a later part of the clause adds, “so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India”. One can only assume that the other language would mostly be Hindi, and not Odia or Bengali. This is why many states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka fear imposition of Hindi through manipulative mechanisms.