The way to counter reciprocal tariffs

Indian manufacturing, already in a vulnerable position, is likely to be severely affected by US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Despite the government’s efforts to boost the sector through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the share of manufacturing in India’s GDP was slightly lower at 15.83 percent in 2023-24, compared to 15.99 percent in 2014-15.

Reciprocal tariffs refer to levies on imports from any nation that charges duties on US exports. “An eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff—the same exact amount,” Trump promised during his campaign. What remains unclear is how these tariffs would be calculated.

With the US being India’s largest export partner, Trump’s reciprocal tariffs will likely have far-reaching consequences. The US administration’s plans to impose tariffs on steel, aluminium, pharmaceuticals, textiles and certain electronics will significantly challenge Indian exports to America. These tariffs will not only increase costs for Indian exporters but also shrink market share, intensify competition from imports, and potentially lead to job losses and investment slowdowns.

The immediate consequence will be the increased cost of Indian exports to the US. Consider the case of the 25 percent tariff on all US imports of steel and aluminium announced by Trump on February 10. With the current rates ruling at 2.95 percent for steel imports and 3.91 percent for aluminium, the higher tariffs will place a burden on Indian exporters, making their products less competitive in the US market. This would lead to reduced sales and revenue losses for companies engaged in these industries, eventually forcing layoffs and production cuts. This would only be a first-order effect. The downstream impact on industries such as automobile manufacturing and canned goods would also likely be substantial.

Similarly, India’s pharmaceutical sector, a leading supplier of generic drugs to the US, will see its profit margins squeezed due to increased costs. The same applies to textiles and electronics, where higher tariffs could prompt buyers to shift to buying from other low-cost manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The impact of such tariffs will not be limited to an immediate reduction in merchandise exports. A sustained decline in exports, combined with higher tariffs on multiple products, would dampen investments. This would place additional strain on India’s efforts to boost industrial growth.